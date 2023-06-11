Djokovic vs Ruud live stream: watch the 2023 French Open final for free online and on TV today

Watch a Djokovic vs Ruud live stream

Novak Djokovic vs Casper Ruud is FREE to watch with Servus TV in Austria, and 9Now in Australia. In the US, the streaming service Peacock is your best bet for today's French Open men's final. UK viewers can tune in on Eurosport via Discovery+. Use a VPN to watch your regular free stream from anywhere, if you happen to be away from home.

There's a risk of some thunderstorms on Court Philippe Chatrier, but temperatures are again set to be warm in Paris after yesterday's women's final as Iga Swiatek claimed her third French Open crown. Both will be keen to avoid a five-setter in energy- and mentally-sapping conditions.

The players are on court and Casper Ruud has won an early break in the first set. Scroll down to find out how to keep up-to-date with the action online or on TV now.

Djokovic vs Ruud live stream preview

Novak Djokovic will settle for nothing less than history. The 36-year-old is one win away from taking the outright record for most men's Grand Slam singles titles in the Open era, the magic number being 23. Standing in his way is Casper Ruud, who has never beaten the relentless Serbian but is in the form of his life and won't make things easy. Don't miss two baseline battlers duking it out in the scorching Parisian heat.

Not even Carlos Alcaraz, the men's tennis prodigy, could deal with Djokovic's immovable object in their pair's semi-final clash. The Spaniard cramped badly at the start of the third set, but his body failed him as the 22-time major winner used all his experience to channel any nervous tension into winning what on paper appeared his toughest test of the tournament 6-3, 5-7, 6-1, 6-1. Not only with the Serb take that overall singles record if he wins his seventh Roland Garros showpiece, he will also become the first man in the open era to win each Slam on three occasions. Others have had more natural talent or hit a harder ball, but no one knows how to win quite like Djokovic. Put your life on someone to win you a tennis match, he's the guy you pick every time.

His opponent Ruud, however, is in some decent form of his own. The fourth seed is in his second Grand Slam final in his last three attempts, and second in a row at Roland Garros, after falling to Alcaraz in the US Open showpiece last autumn. The Norwegian's 6-3, 6-4, 6-0 destruction of Alexander Zverev in their semi-final was as good a performance as the 24-year-old has produced all year in what has been an inconsistent campaign. He won the Estoril Open and reached the semis of the Rome Masters, but struggled at the Australian Open and Indian Wells. Nevertheless, his baseline game is perfectly suited for grinding it out on the dirt and he relishes the physical and mental battle of performing against the elite. Ruud may never have beaten his illustrious opponent, but there's no better time to start than in the French Open final.

Here's how to watch a Djokovic vs Ruud live stream from anywhere. It's on Court Philippe Chatrier at 2pm BST, Sunday 11th June, 2023.

Free Djokovic vs Ruud live stream

Free live stream | Djokovic vs Ruud Australians can watch the French Open live and for free on Channel 9 / 9Now. Travelling outside Australia? Use VPN to unblock 9Now and watch from anywhere

Free live stream | Djokovic vs Ruud The 2023 French Open is also live and free to watch on Servus TV in Austria. Click on the 'TV live' button. Travelling outside Austria? Use VPN to unblock Servus and watch from anywhere

Watch Djokovic vs Ruud: live stream from anywhere

You won't be able to watch your go-to Djokovic vs Ruud live stream while traveling abroad. The streaming service will spot that you're in a foreign country and block you. You can use a VPN (virtual private network) to get around this, though.

It's a straightforward piece of software that sets your device to appear as if it's in the right country, allowing you to watch any French Open 2023 live stream from anywhere in the world.

We rate ExpressVPN as the best VPN for the tennis. It offers a 30-day guarantee for all your money back if you're not happy with the service.

How to use a VPN for Djokovic vs Ruud

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For Djokovic vs Ruud, you may wish to choose 'Austria' for Servus TV.

3. Then head over to Servus TV on your browser or device and enjoy the Djokovic vs Ruud live stream!

Watch Djokovic vs Ruud in Australia

If you're in Australia, Channel 9 and the 9Now streaming service is covering much of the 2023 French Open live and for free.

Djokovic vs Ruud is expected to start at 1am AEST on Monday morning and is the main event on Court Philippe Chatrier.

Local streaming service Stan Sport will provide paid live coverage of Djokovic vs Ruud and the French Open, plus plenty of football, rugby and other sports besides.

To begin with, there's a Stan 7-day free trial. After that, you choose your base package and the necessary sport add-on costs AU$10 a month on top (so, from $20 a month in total).

Stuck outside Oz at the moment? Don't forget that you can use a VPN to access a Djokovic vs Ruud live stream without being blocked.

Watch Djokovic vs Ruud in US

Tennis fans in the US can watch the 2023 French Open on Peacock TV, which streams the whole tournament, plus regular TV channel NBC.

Djokovic vs Ruud is expected to start at 9am EDT / 6am PDT early on Sunday morning. It's the main event on Court Philippe Chatrier.

Of course, Peacock TV is only available within the States so be sure to use a tennis-friendly VPN if you're a subscriber stuck abroad. We recommend ExpressVPN, as it's reliable and comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

Djokovic vs Ruud | Peacock Premium $4.99/month

Sign up to the monthly Premium plan and you can watch live tennis or EPL soccer games online through Peacock TV app on the iOS, Android or smart TVs. There's no contract. You can cancel or change your plan anytime.

The Peacock TV app is available on iOS, Apple TV, Android, Android TV, Chromecast, LG smart TV, Vizio TV, PS4, and Xbox One. You can also watch through your web browser.

Watch Djokovic vs Ruud: live stream in the UK

The 2023 French Open is being shown live on Eurosport via Discovery+.

A subscription to Discovery+ (Entertainment & Sport) costs £6.99 per month or £59.99 per year, and includes Grand Slam tennis, Grand Tour cycling, snooker and much more besides.

Djokovic vs Ruud is expected to start no earlier than 2pm BST on Sunday. It's the main match on Court Philippe Chatrier..

Don't forget: Austrian tennis fans travelling abroad can use a VPN to stream the free Servus TV coverage from overseas. Full details just above.