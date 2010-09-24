Trending

Santok BTHS600 review

Despite being affordable enough, these smart looking Santoks have a bright sound and lack of apt-X, making them hard to recommend Tested at £38.00

By Posted Review 

Our Verdict

These stylish on-ear Bluetooth headphones are cheap enough, but we'd spend that little bit extra and get a better sound

For

  • Very affordable
  • good battery life
  • on board controls
  • detailed sound

Against

  • Overly bright
  • lack warmth and intimacy
  • uncomfortable

The Santok Bluetooth headphones are nigh-on identical to the Jaybird SB2s in design.

You won't get the jazzy colours, though, and there's no sign of apt-X. An average 10m range and 8-hour battery life does, however, come with the knockdown price tag.

There are standard volume, track and call controls on board, but Santok's pads are a little less comfortable than Jaybird's.

Sonically, Foals' 2 Trees sounds delicate and detailed, but lacks the warmth and intimacy of others, and there's tendency to brightness at times. We'd pay a little more.

See all our headphone Best Buys

Follow whathifi.com on Twitter

Join whathifi.com on Facebook

Specifications

View All

General Information

Manufacturer Website Addresshttp://www.santok.com/
Brand NameSantok
Product TypeHeadset
ManufacturerSantok Enterprises
Manufacturer Part NumberBTHS600USB/PP
Product NameSantok BTHS600
Product ModelBTHS600

Technical Information

Sound ModeStereo
Wireless Operating Distance10 m
Connectivity TechnologyWireless
Wireless TechnologyBluetooth

Earpiece

Earpiece DesignOver-the-head
Earpiece TypeBinaural

Physical Characteristics

Form FactorSupra-aural
Width162 mm
Depth153.5 mm
Weight Approximate103 g
Height32 mm
ColourBlack
Dimensions32 mm (H): 162 mm (W): 153.5 mm (D)

Warranty

Limited WarrantyLifetime