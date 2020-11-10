Why wait for Black Friday? Get this cheap Sony Bluetooth speaker half price now

Bluetooth speakers are often some of the most heavily discounted products come Black Friday sales time. Case in point: the Sony SRS-XB12 speaker is currently 50 per cent off at Amazon. Now just $30, this compact Bluetooth speaker is waterproof, boasts a 16-hour battery life and promises to kick out the bass.

But hurry – the deal ends tonight at midnight.

Sony SRS-XB12 Bluetooth speaker: $59 $29 at Amazon

50 per cent off? Yes please. This little Sony model is waterproof, so will handle a downpour, and mud-proof, should you drop it. You can also pair two together for stereo sound if you so wish. And with this discount, why not buy two?

Deal ends at midnight 11th NovemberView Deal

The SRS-XB12 is a small little device, standing not much bigger than a coffee cup. It features Sony's Extra Bass, which promises plenty of low-end oomph, and it's waterproof, which is handy should you take it to the beach (or just step out into a downpour). It's also sand-proof and mud-proof, so it really does seem fit for the elements.

You can pair two of them together to play in stereo, which should have no problem filling a room. And with a battery life of 16 hours, it should last the duration of whatever you have planned – be it a party with friends or just binge-watching Netflix on your phone.

