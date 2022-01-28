This is the best LG OLED TV deal ahead of the 2022 Super Bowl

With Super Bowl LVI just around the corner, now's the time to score the best Super Bowl TV deals. Our pick for MVP? Amazon's $703 discount on the 65-inch LG OLED65C1.

The What Hi-Fi? Awards winner normally goes for $2500 MSRP, but you can pick one up for only $1797 in the run up to Super Bowl weekend. Under review we called the C1 a "near-flawless set" that offers "superb all-round picture quality".

This epic Super Bowl deal could go faster than Tom Brady, so if you want a big screen for the big game, snap up the $703 saving soon...

Best Super Bowl TV deal 2022

LG OLED65C1 $2500 $1797 at Amazon (save $703)

This isn't the first time Amazon has knocked $703 off this awesome 65-inch OLED TV, but with Super Bowl weekend coming up, now's a great time to buy. Especially if you want LG's finest picture smarts at a $703 discount.

The $703 saving applies to the 65-inch LG C1, bringing the price down to $1797. The C1 is the 2021 replacement for the LG CX OLED, and comes in five sizes: 48, 55, 65, 77 and 83 inches. It has a very similar design and feature set to its predecessor, but boasts a new processor, software and user-interface.

All the major HDR formats are supported (HDR10, HLG and Dolby Vision, including Dolby Vision IQ) with the exception of HDR10+. And all the major apps are onboard – Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ and Apple TV, all with full support for 4K, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos.

LG's new webOS 6.0 software comes as standard, as do Apple AirPlay 2, Bluetooth, and the Google and Amazon Alexa voice assistants. There's plenty for gamers, too. Its four HDMI 2.1 sockets support 4K@120Hz, VRR and ALLM, and there's an HGIG setting that can help you get the most accurate contrast from HDR games

Basically, it's all the TV you could need. And with a $703 discount at Amazon, it's the perfect choice for Super Bowl LVI.

Now, Chiefs, Bengals, 49ers or Rams – who's your money on?

