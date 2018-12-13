Trending

The Skullcandy Push are affordable true wireless earbuds

By News 

The Bluetooth buds promise 12 hours of wire-free music

The Skullcandy Push are affordable true wireless earbuds

True wireless earphones are all the rage at the moment and Skullcandy is the latest manufacturer to join the party. The Skullcandy Push in-ears look set to stand apart from the crowd by being noticeably more affordable than alternatives on the market, currently on sale for just $99 at Target in the US.

The Bluetooth buds look pretty smart and promise to deliver 12 hours of battery life, thanks to the earphones' 6-hour charge and the now standard charging case, which also delivers six hours of juice. 

The Push wireless earphones sport 9.2mm drivers, have a voice-activated assistant built-in, can take voice calls, and promise "the perfect fit" - naturally - thanks to Skullcandy's FitIn ear gel design.

We fear they might do well to challenge the likes of the Sony WF-1000X (£124) and Bose SoundSport Free (£169), but coming in a fair bit cheaper, they may yet find a wire-free audience. Available in the US, there's currently no confirmation of the UK release date.

MORE: 

Best true wireless earbuds

Headphone deals