The LG 48GQ900 is a 48-inch OLED gaming monitor with HDMI 2.1 support

LG is set to release its first OLED gaming monitor as part of its UltraGear range later this year.
The 48-inch LG 48GQ900 will feature a WOLED panel with 4K resolution and a 10-bit colour HDR display. Unlike LG's OLED TVs, it will also have an anti-glare low reflection coating on the screen.
While it's not yet known how many inputs the 48GQ900 will offer, LG has confirmed it will include DisplayPort and HDMI 2.1 ports supporting VRR (variable refresh rate) and 4K@120Hz signals from the PS5, Xbox Series X and high-end gaming PCs.
As part of LG's UltraGear series, it sports the range's signature branding and purple light elements at the rear. The sleek borderless design also includes built-in speakers and a V-shaped desktop pedestal.
The LG 48GQ900 will launch during the second half of this year, with pricing and full specifications available closer to the time.
MORE
Alienware's QD-OLED monitor to be priced just $1299, arriving 'early this spring'
Best gaming TVs for PS5 and Xbox Series X (and all other consoles)
Microsoft's 'Designed for Xbox' gaming monitors are ideal for Series X and S