The best Super Bowl TV deal? Save $800 on LG's 65-inch CX OLED TV

Looking for the best Super Bowl 2021 TV deals? Two of the best 2020 LG OLED TVs are still available with big discounts ahead of Sunday's kick-off. You can save $800 on the 65in LG OLED65CX and $300 on the 55in LG OLED55CX at Amazon today.

We heaped praise on the five-star LG OLED55CX, branding it "an astonishingly capable all-round performer" at $1700 MSRP. Now, you can score one for only $1400 at Amazon. Fancy going bigger? The 65in model is normally $2800 but has dropped to $1997 – over $800 off the MSRP.

Here's how to get set up for the Super Bowl savings...

Super Bowl LG OLED TV deals

LG OLED55CX 55-inch 4K OLED TV $1799 $1399 at Amazon

The LG CX is one of the finest OLED TVs we've tested: it produces a stunning OLED picture, sounds good, has an excellent operating system packed with apps, and boasts all of the next-gen HDMI features for PS5 and Xbox Series X. A five-star game-day option.View Deal

LG OLED65CX 65-inch 4K OLED TV $2799 $1997 at Amazon

The 65-inch version of LG's superb CX OLED has an even bigger discount. In fact, you can now save an eye-popping $800 on its original MSRP. It's a brilliant performer, boasting all of the features you need for next-gen gaming, such as 4K@120Hz support and VRR.View Deal

In each year’s LG OLED range, it’s the C-class model that tends to garner the most excitement. And rightfully so; this model tends to offer all the company’s most up-to-date panel and processing tech at a reasonable price. Going further up the 2020 range usually gets you a fancier design and speaker arrangement, but won’t get you a better picture performance.

LG's webOS platform is one of the best TV interfaces going, and offers a strong selection of built-in apps: Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Disney+, Hulu, Sling are all present, complete with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos support on compatible content. Bluetooth 5.0 and AirPlay 2 are on board too, so you can send music (and video, with AirPlay 2) to the TV from a portable device.

Connections include four HDMIs, three USBs, an aerial, satellite, ethernet, a headphone socket, and optical audio output. HDMI 2.1 certification brings next-gen HDMI features such as eARC (Enhanced Audio Return Channel), 4K@120Hz (aka High Frame Rate), ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode) and VRR (Variable Refresh Rate), which is great news for gamers with a PS5 or Xbox Series X.

Our advice? The LG CX is one of the best value ways to enjoy the Super Bowl this Sunday, so take advantage of these deals at Amazon (and Best Buy) before Buccaneers vs Chiefs gets underway.

