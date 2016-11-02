Architectural Digest has taken a look inside the private quarters of the White House during the last months of the Obama administration, and that includes a brief of glimpse of the sound system.

The photo shows two speakers, a subwoofer and a record player sitting under a painting of Alma Thomas’s 1973 Sky Light.

Users on Reddit quickly identified the turntable as the £250 Denon DP-300F, a fully automatic turntable with an MM cartridge and a built-in phono stage, while the speakers appear to be the wireless Bluetooth Kanto YU5s, yours for £290.

The subwoofer is more difficult to see, but we think that it might be an Audioengine S8 (£312). We reviewed that subwoofer back in 2009, only five months after Barack Obama took office, praising its compact build and "loud and proud" sound. Maybe he read the review...

Perhaps Obama just prefers the piano?

Nothing too extravagant, then. We can only presume the leader of the free world has something a little more spectacular back at home.

As it stands, we're happy to report our office system - OK, listening rooms - are much more impressive. But then we don't have a country to run.

