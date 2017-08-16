As you’d expect from modern high-end machines, both two-channel systems can support wireless and wired playback from a multitude of sources.

The CALAs can stream music – including FLAC, WAV, ALAC and AIFF files up to PCM 32bit/192kHz – from UPnP network servers – over wi-fi or, for a more stable connection, via Ethernet.

It's good news for Tidal, Deezer and Qobuz subscribers too, as the CALAs are fully compatible with those streaming services.

There’s also a free T+A Control app (for Android and Apple devices) to handle streaming duties and provide an alternative to the physical remote.

Wireless connectivity doesn’t end there, mind you, with Bluetooth also coming as part of the package. There’s also built-in FM, DAB+ and internet radio, the latter coming courtesy of Airable.

Physical connections include twin optical and single USB and coaxial inputs. One of the two RCA inputs can also be configured as an MM or MC phono stage by changing its sensitivity.

The CALA CDR has streaming smarts plus a built-in CD player

CD fans will no doubt be drawn to the CALA CDR, which expands on the SR’s features with – you guessed it – an integrated CD player. The CDR also includes an extra USB input and ups its sibling’s 55W of total power to 100W.

The CALA SR and CALA CDR are (very precisely) priced at £2313 and £3242 respectively and are available to buy now.

