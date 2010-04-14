First to get the web-based TV service is the recently-launched Humax HD-FOX T2. Sky Player will also be available on the forthcoming Humax Freeview HD PVR (personal video recorder) with 500GB hard drive, due out later this year.

Sky Player offers Sky customers the opportunity to access a wide range of live TV channels as well as a video-on-demand service online, with content from a range of broadcasters.

Graham North, commercial director of Humax, says: "The addition of Sky Player on our Freeview HD boxes ensures Humax is positioned to offer consumers an exciting way to experience digital TV, with great content and a range of home networking and content sharing features."

Sky says its web TV player is confirmed for launch on Fetch TV, Cello IP-enabled TVs, 3View and now Humax Freeview set-top boxes.

