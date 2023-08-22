6 best streaming services for kids – and our favourite is free

If you're a parent struggling through school holidays, there is a light at the end of the tunnel. Unfortunately, it's an oncoming train that's been taken over by marauding school kids hellbent on ruining what remains of the summer months. You've been to the parks, the museums, the grandparents', and still they need entertaining.

Help is at hand. Because while we wouldn't advocate outsourcing your parenting to an algorithm-driven streaming service, a bit of quiet time does wonders for them and you alike. That's why we've looked at the best streaming services around from a kid's perspective, to see what they offer the little ones.

So whether you need to keep them busy while you get some work done, or just want a moment's peace in the middle of another hectic day, check out the best streaming services for kids.

Disney+

What's the deal?

The House of Mouse is a relative newcomer to streaming, but since launching at the end of 2019 Disney+ has notched up over 146 million customers – a phenomenal rate of growth.

How much does it cost?

£7.99 / $7.99 / AU$13.99 a month, or £79.90 / $109.99 / AU$139.99 a year. There's an ad-supported tier in the US ($7.99 a month, but there's no annual subscription for the ad-supported tier), and it can be bundled with other services like ESPN+ in the US and OnePass in Australia.

What are the highlights?

It's home to every episode of Bluey, which for many parents will be worth the price of entry alone. (iPlayer only has some episodes.) There's also Spidey And His Amazing Friends and Super Kitties for younger kids, while older kids can enjoy Star Wars series like The Mandalorian and Andor.

There's also the whole Disney back catalogue, including classics like The Jungle Book, Cinderella, and modern fare like The Little Mermaid and Lightyear.

What about us grown-ups?

There's plenty for us, too. It's home to Hamilton and Get Back, The Walking Dead, Marvel's series and films and National Geographic documentaries. 4K, HDR10 and Dolby Atmos/Vision are all supported.

Anything to watch out for?

The price recently rose, and if Netflix is any guide, we can expect more price hikes in future. It's also vowed to crack down on password sharing, just like Netflix. Also, its usability could do with some improvements.

Platforms?

Disney+ is available across all kinds of platforms, including iOS and Android, web browsers, Google Chromecast, smart TVs, Apple TV, games consoles and Amazon's Fire TV streaming devices, to name but a few.

Kid-friendly rating

4/5

Netflix

What's the deal?

Netflix is the world's most popular streaming service with 238 million customers. It started in 1997 as a DVD-by-post rental operation – that side of the business is actually still in operation, but will cease in September 2023. Netflix spearheaded the streaming revolution with its original programming, a business model that most other streamers have followed.

How much does it cost?

Prices start at £4.99 / $6.99 / AU$6.99 a month for the ad-supported tier, £10.99 / $15.49 / AU$16.99 for Standard (which adds downloads for offline viewing and has no ads) and £15.99 / $19.99 / AU$22.99 for Premium (with 4K HDR quality). Australia also has a Basic tier, which has downloads and no ads, but drops picture quality down to 720p HD instead of the 1080p of the Standard with Adverts tier. This costs AU$10.99 a month.

What are the highlights?

Little ones can binge Paw Patrol, Octonauts, Lego City Adventures, PJ Masks, Gigantosaurus and Thomas & Friends, plus movies like Sing and Matilda The Musical (Netflix acquired the Roald Dahl Story Company a couple of years ago, so expect plenty more where that came from). Older kids are less well catered for, though it does have Harry Potter.

What about us grown-ups?

Netflix's original content has caught the zeitgeist repeatedly in recent years, with shows like Squid Game, Stranger Things, The Crown, Bridgerton, Sex Education, I Think You Should Leave With Tim Robinson, Beef and Heartstopper all becoming must-see TV. There's a lot of dross as well though. A lot.

Anything to watch out for?

Netflix recently cracked down on password sharing, so if you want to let someone outside your household access your account, they'll have to pay. It's also no stranger to price rises: in the UK alone, it has hiked its fees six times in seven years (someone's got to pay for all that lavish original content). You also need the priciest Premium tier (currently £15.99 / $19.99 / AU$22.99 a month) to watch in 4K HDR.

Platforms?

As you'd expect, Netflix is available on pretty much anything with a screen – smart TVs, phones, tablets, computers via web browsers, games consoles... Some smart TVs even have a dedicated Netflix button on the remote control. That's how you know you've made it.

Kid-friendly rating

4/5

Apple TV+

What's the deal?

Typically Apple, the Cupertino company was late to the streaming party, with Apple TV+ only launching in 2019. It has since snared some big-name signings, including Oprah Winfrey, Reese Witherspoon and Martin Scorsese, but its focus on quality rather than quantity means its catalogue looks decidedly thin compared to the likes of Netflix and Disney+.

How much does it cost?

It's £6.99 / $6.99 / AU$9.99 a month. Unlike most streaming services, there are no tiers to navigate, so the pricing is refreshingly straightforward, and includes all content in 4K HDR. Buy an Apple device, and you'll get three months' free. And it's one of the few streaming services to still offer a free seven-day trial.

What are the highlights?

Kids are a little underserved on Apple TV+. Original series like Duck & Goose and Lovely Little Farm are typically well produced, but there's a lack of familiarity that could put some kids off. Where's the sugar rush of Paw Patrol when you need it? The kids' content seems more geared to appeal to parents, with reboots of The Snoopy Show and Fraggle Rock, but little ones will likely prefer the simpler pleasures found elsewhere.

What about us grown-ups?

It's not lacking in quality, with The Morning Show, Hijack, Severance, Bad Sisters and Ted Lasso all worth a watch. But don't expect loads of new content constantly arriving. As such, it's maybe better as a secondary service, or if you don't stream something every night.

Anything to watch out for?

The Apple TV+ app isn't as widely available as other streaming services – there's no Android app, for example, though you can watch through a web browser.

Platforms?

It's also available through Apple devices, streamers like Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, smart TVs, games consoles and cable/satellite services like Sky. See a full list of supported devices here.

Kid-friendly rating

3/5

Amazon Prime Video

What's the deal?

Prime Video is the video streaming arm of Amazon's ever-expanding global empire. It brings together a mix of original content and bought-in programming, and is included in a Prime membership (which also gives you free delivery on items bought from Amazon, Amazon Music, free ebooks, and access to deals as part of Amazon's regular sales events).

How much does it cost?

Prime costs £8.99 / $14.99 / AU$9.99 a month, or £95 / $139 / AU$79 a year. Students can join Prime Student for half price at £4.49 / $7.49 a month or £47.49 / $69 a year (Prime Student isn't available in Australia). Prime Video is also available standalone for £5.99 / $8.99 (but not in Australia). Prime comes with a free 30-day trial.

What are the highlights?

There's plenty for kids, but not much of it is original content. As well as proven crowd-pleasers like Peppa Pig, Mr Bean The Animated Series, Bing and Teletubbies, you get Blaze and the Monster Machines, movies like Space Jam: A New Legacy and a raft of Julia Donaldson animations like The Gruffalo, Stick Man and The Snail And The Whale.

What about us grown-ups?

Amazon's track record in original programming is pretty good: Daisy Jones & The Six, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, The Man In The High Castle and The Boys have all won critical acclaim. And its Lord Of The Rings show is the most expensive TV series ever made, eclipsing even The Crown. There's also a growing number of sporting events, like the Premier League and ATP Tour tennis.

Anything to watch out for?

There's not a glut of original programming either for kids or adults, so don't expect to be drowning in exclusives. But there is plenty of syndicated content to watch. Recent rumours say Amazon might launch an ad-supported tier, which could push prices up.

Platforms?

Prime Video is available on most connected devices, including smart TVs, set-top boxes like Sky Q, games consoles, mobile devices, the web and of course streaming devices like the Amazon Fire TV.

Kid-friendly rating

4/5

YouTube Kids

What's the deal?

A child-centred offshoot of video sharing website YouTube, YouTube kids launched in 2015 and is aimed at children aged under 13. It has proved a breeding ground for properties like Blippi and Cocomelon, which have since gone on to produce content for other streaming services like Netflix and Prime Video.

How much does it cost?

It's free.

What are the highlights?

Blippi and Cocomelon are both huge, with over 18 million and 164 million subscribers, respectively. But there's plenty else besides: Peppa Pig, Paw Patrol, Mickey Mouse, Spidey And His Amazing Friends, Sesame Street, Bing and Bluey all feature in some form or another. You can set your child's age group so they should only see suitable content, and turn search off so they can only view videos from accounts verified by YouTube Kids.

What about us grown-ups?

Nothing to see here.

Anything to watch out for?

It includes adverts, which some parents may not realise because of the kid-centred nature of the service.

More worryingly, it has also been criticised for suggesting content that's not suitable for children – it's all done via an algorithm, which won't be 100 per cent reliable. When you set it up, YouTube says that "not all videos have been manually reviewed. If you find something inappropriate that we've missed, you can flag it for fast review". Even when you turn search off, it reiterates: "Either way, there is always a chance that your child may find something that you don't want them to watch. You can flag this content for our quick review." Which doesn't inspire confidence.

Platforms?

YouTube Kids is available through a web browser, as an app on mobile devices, smart TVs, games consoles and Apple TV.

Kid-friendly rating

3/5

BBC iPlayer

What's the deal?

The BBC was a pioneer in catch-up and on-demand content, launching the iPlayer service back in 2007 – the same year the original iPhone launched. Since then it has spread to every platform under the sun, carries no ads and remains completely free to watch.

How much does it cost?

Nothing, though you do need a TV licence (£159 a year) and to live in the UK.

What are the highlights?

There's loads of CBeebies and CBBC content to get your milk teeth into, like Justin's House, Maddie's Do You Know, Hey Duggee, Bluey (though not all episodes), Horrible Histories, Pokemon, Danger Mouse and more. In terms of quality, the content is head and shoulders above the others.

What about us grown-ups?

Plenty – everything on the BBC, in fact. Documentaries, live sport, drama, comedy, it's all here and all free.

Anything to watch out for?

When activated in the web browser, parental controls (which let you set a PIN for anything flagged with a BBC Guidance label) only work on that device, so make sure you set them on all devices using iPlayer.

Platforms?

iPlayer is everywhere – it has to be, as part of the BBC's remit to include everyone. It even launched on Windows Phone, if anyone remembers that.

Kid-friendly rating

5/5

