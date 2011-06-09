Fancy indulging in a bit of karaoke while listening to music on your mobile? Sony Ericsson 's new Mix Walkman will duly oblige.

It sports a karaoke function that lowers the vocal track on any song you're listening too, so you can sing along with your favourite tune.

It also comes with a 'Zappin' key to aid searching for your favourite music: press the button and you'll hear a preview of the chorus of the next track, so you can decide if that's the one you want.

More conventional features include wi-fi, a 3.2MP camera, video recording, A2DP Bluetooth, web browser, Twitter app, FM radio, micro USB – oh, and it makes phone calls too.

The Mix Walkman can be personalised with four colour bands that come with the phone. It will be available in the third quarter of this year.

