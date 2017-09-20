Signa Solo seems to have its sights trained on the class-leading JBL Boost TV (£170), but Polk hopes it can make an impression in the budget market thanks, in part, to its own technologies.

The Signa Solo features Polk's SDA digital surround and Voice Adjust technologies, the latter of which lets you manually fine-tune voice levels. There's also SmartBar, which supposedly makes the soundbar automatically controllable with all TV remotes, with no programming necessary.

More typically for a soundbar, it features Dolby Digital decoding, an optical input for connecting to a TV and built-in Bluetooth for music streaming from a smartphone, tablet or portable music player.

To keep things compact, Polk has built bass ports into the bar's four 2.5in full-range drivers, which it says eliminates the need for an external subwoofer.



MORE:

Best soundbars 2017

The Indulgence Show returns to London for 2017

Astell & Kern introduces AK70 MKII portable music player

Hidiz: the high-end hi-res player on a budget

Get the lowdown on our Readers’ Award 2017 contenders

Bose’s new noise-cancelling headphones support Google Assistant