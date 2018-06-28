If you’re in the market for a smart speaker and/or media streamer (and haven’t been put off by the recent Google Home and Chromecast malfunctions), you may be pleased to hear Google is a offering £20 off when you buy both a Google Home Mini and a Chromecast before 18 July 2018 8am (BST).
That takes the total bundle price to £59 - which isn’t bad for one of our favourite video streamers and a reasonably decent (albeit sonically average) smart speaker that gets Google Assistant in your homes.
To receive the bundle offer, you’ll need to be a UK resident aged 13 years or older, and you’ll need to add both products to your basket.
Commiserations if you purchased the products from Google before this deal went live - the offer cannot be claimed on previous orders.
