Save 71% on Sony wireless earbuds in Black Friday sales

Sony has owned the wireless earbud category from the get go, offering amazing sound quality, good battery life and all the features you need in a compact package. And now you can make a big saving.

This Sony WF-1000X Black Friday deal sees the price drop from the original $277 to just $79, making it one of the very best Black Friday headphone deals we've seen.

Sony WF-1000X wireless earbuds $277 $79

This is the original, first-generation model of Sony's wireless earbuds so while there is a newer WF-1000XM3 version offering improved noise-cancelling, bigger battery and better sound, for the bargain hunter, we don't think you can argue with this discount.View Deal

An excellent AirPods alternative, the Sony wireless earbuds take the audio performance of truly wireless in-ears to another level. The fact they're a two-time What Hi-Fi? Award winner shows just how highly we rate these musical maestros, even if there are now newer models available.

We think you'll be hard-pressed to see a better deal, even on Cyber Monday...

