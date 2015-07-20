The Roth BAR 2LX goes on sale in the UK from 14th August. Total power delivery is a claimed 120W and there are four full-range drivers within the soundbar's cabinet.

The wireless subwoofer can be placed up to 30 feet from the soundbar, and the latter can be placed under the TV, on a table or wall mounted.

There are stereo RCA analogue and optical digital inputs, as well as Bluetooth for wireless streaming from compatible devices.

It measures 7.5 x 94 x 5cm (HWD) and the matching subwoofer 15.4 x 27 x 26cm (HWD).