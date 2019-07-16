Prime Day: Save 50% on Bose noise-cancelling headphones

Bose’s QuietComfort noise-cancelling headphone range has picked up What Hi-Fi? Awards for as long as we can remember. Indeed, it's a range that rivals are regularly benchmarked against.

The QuietComfort 25s aren't the newest offerings from Bose, but they’re still one of the best-sounding and best at noise-cancelling wired headphones out there. And they are a real steal on Amazon Prime Day.

Bose QuietComfort 25 noise-cancelling headphones $198 $99

One of the best-sounding and best sound-blocking wired headphones out there.

The in-line remote is compatible with Android smartphones, while the quoted battery life for a standard AAA battery is 35 hours. The QC 25s can even be used passively if the battery happens to go flat.

So, if you have a long-haul flight coming up and are after some comfortable, insightful noise-cancellers, what are you waiting for?

