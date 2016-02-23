Pioneer has fitted both amps with an 8-channel ESS DAC that allows for 4-channel parallel drive on the right and left channels. It supports hi-res audio up to 32-bit/384kHz and DSD 11.2MHz.

MORE: Bristol Sound and Vision Show 2016 - what to expect

Both are driven by Class D amplification and feature a small internal circuit and heat sink, which Pioneer says allows the amps to “drive with greater efficiency and provides a reduction in signal loss and interference”.

Connections across the two amps include MM phono, USB, coaxial and optical digital. The A-70DA has the added benefit of supporting MC cartridges and a balanced XLR3 input.

Both amplifiers will be on show at Pioneer’s stand at the Bristol Show, with the XDP-100R digital audio player being used as a source device. The A-50DA and A-70DA are available now for £699 and £1199 respectively.

MORE: Best stereo amplifiers 2016