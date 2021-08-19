Our favourite budget true wireless earbuds get official price drop

If you're looking for some of the best true wireless earbuds around, you should know that one of the best budget pairs on the market has just got a little better. That's because the Cambridge Audio Melomania 1+ have dropped in price to £99.95 ($99.95, AU$tbc) – about £20 ($20) cheaper than their previous price.

And this is no flash sale. This is an official price cut, meaning the prices above are their official recommended retail prices. So make sure you don't pay over the odds.

The Cambridge Audio Melomania 1+ are some of the best true wireless earbuds you can buy around this price point. Like their predecessors, they boast a marathon 45 hours of battery life (including recharging from the case, and in low power mode). Depending on usage, that could last some people a month's listening.

There's no noise cancelling (hence the mega-long battery life) like some budget true wireless earbuds (such as the Panasonic RZ-S500W, for example), but the buds do a good job of isolating sound. And they now have app support, setting them apart from their predecessors. The Melomania app lets you customise the EQ settings or pick from six presets, check the battery level of each earbud, locate misplaced earbuds on a map, and receive firmware updates.

The on-bud touch controls are intuitive and responsive enough to leave your phone in your pocket, and sonically, they're a step up from the standard Melomania 1 – layering and detail are more distinct, with organisation and precision also given a boost.

All in all, they're a great buy, even more so at this new price.

