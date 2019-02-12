Sony OLED TV deal: AF8/A8F drops to new low price

There's never a bad time to buy a shiny new OLED TV but if you've got your eye on a Sony OLED, then now is certainly a good time.
Sony's cheapest 4K OLED TV range from 2018, the AF8/A8F, is currently even cheaper, making this 65-inch TVs something of a bargain.
When we reviewed the KD-65AF8, we heralded its detailed pictures, impressive sound, deep OLED blacks and smooth handling of motion. There's a full suite of streaming apps, myriad connections and the Acoustic Surface technology which turns the whole TV panel into a set of speakers.
And now you can make a solid saving on the Sony KD-65AF8/XBR65A8F.
Sony KD-65AF8 4K OLED TV
US:
$3,600 $2,998 | UK: £3,299 £2,597
Save over $600 in the US or £700 on this 4K OLED, which includes Amazon Video, Netflix, Google Assistant, four HDMI inputs, and a panel which cleverly incorporates the TV's speakers.View Deal