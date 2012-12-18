It's not often that we feature a product here on whathifi.com designed by a Norwegian biologist. But this little number is the brainchild of one Baard Johannsen, who came up with the idea while travelling.

The £25 Music Angel Friendz (sic) is a compact stereo speaker (7.5x5x5.2cm) with built-in digital amplifier and rechargeable battery giving up to 120 hours' playback time. It weighs 150g.

It's finished in aluminium and comes in a choice of seven snazzy colours, with a small carry pouch. The speaker can be charged using its micro USB connection from a PC/Mac and any standard USB charger. Multiple units can be daisy-chained together to produce greater volume should the need arise.

Smartphones, tablets and laptops can be connected via the 3.5mm stereo jack. The Music Angel Friendz is available in black, blue, silver, green, pink, orange and red from Waitrose stores or online from Amazon and mobilefun.co.uk.

Follow whathifi.com on Twitter

Join us on Facebook