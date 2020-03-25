Marshall rocks smart speaker market with new Uxbridge Voice

Marshall has today introduced a new member to its ever-growing family of guitar amp-resembling wireless speakers. The Uxbridge Voice (£170/€199, available from 8th April) is a compact smart speaker powered by Amazon Alexa and featuring Bluetooth, Spotify Connect and AirPlay 2.

Support for the latter gifts the Uxbridge Voice multi-room capability with any other Airplay 2-enabled speaker. And, naturally, the built-in Alexa voice assistant provides hands-free control of the speaker (to change volume or play tracks from streaming services) as well as other smart kit in an owner’s Alexa home ecosystem. The Uxbridge Voice will also be compatible with the Google Assistant from 11th June.

(Image credit: Marshall)

Marshall isn't only promising vast functionality but also loud sound from the new speaker’s compact dimensions, with a far-field microphone array working to ensure your commands can be heard above the music.

Marshall’s iconic design is present and correct on the Uxbridge Voice – just as it is on the company's other speakers – with a salt & pepper fret in addition to new, top-panel guitar fret-inspired rocker buttons for adjusting EQ contributing to the classic Marshall guitar amp look.

MORE:

Best smart speakers 2020: the best voice assistant speakers

Best Alexa speakers 2020: the best Alexa-enabled smart speakers