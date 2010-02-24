Full members of B&W's music club will be given acces to an LSO Live album. The content is available to download in a variety of different formats, including master-tape quality 24-bit FLAC, alongside artwork.

Since it's launch in May 2008, Society of Sound Music has brought members a wide variety of different musical styles, such as: Gwyneth Herbert; former Suede frontman Brett Anderson; guitarist Tom Kerstens; Dave Stewart and more.

Bowers & Wilkins offers free trial memberships via its website, where users can download a six-track seasonal sampler, and a track a month for three months.

Full membership of Society of Sound Music allows you to download two albums each month, and costs £23.95 for six months or £33.95 for a year.

Visit the Bowers and Wilkins Society of Sound website for more information on the service and the latest link-up with the London Symphony Orchestra.

