Klipsch has announced its latest pair of headphones. The wireless-with-neckband design, dubbed R5, are IPX4-rated, so getting splashed while on the beach (or by rain, should there ever be any) won't be a problem.

The neckband itself is a hand-stitched leather number, and the R5s also feature an integrated rechargeable battery (charged via supplied USB cable) and integrated Qualcomm cVc microphone promises high-quality hands-free telephony.

The Klipsch R5 Neckband costs £115 and is on sale now.

