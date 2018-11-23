KEF joins Black Friday fun with speaker and headphone deals

Black Friday is upon us and that means deals are cropping up all over the place, including, now, the KEF website.
The British hi-fi manufacturer is best known for its speakers but also turns out some smart headphones, and a selection of the company's Porsche Design wireless products have had their prices slashed for the Black Friday weekend. Check out the deals below.
Best Black Friday KEF deals
KEF Motion One in-earphones for
£220 £150
These wireless in-earphones offer aptX Bluetooth connectivity for hi-res audio listening and that Porsche Design good-looking finish. KEF says its Acoustic Directional Enclosures preserve the "glories" of the original recording. Glory and a sale, what's not to love?View Deal
KEF Gravity One speaker for
£330 £230
Porsche Design good looks are paired with wireless connectivity – specifically aptX Bluetooth for high-quality sound. Twin force-cancelling aux bass radiators should offer you all the power you need while staying mobile. View Deal
Space One Wireless headphones for
£350 £280
These Porsche Design headphones not only look good but promise to sound great too and have active noise cancellation. KEF says they offer crisp highs, rich mids and tight bass. And now they're £70 cheaper.View Deal