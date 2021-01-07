JBL SA750 is a modern-retro Class G amplifier with streaming

In addition to launching a raft of wireless headphones, a Dolby Atmos Virtual soundbar and a potentially class-leading Bluetooth speaker, JBL has used its prolific CES 2021 event, HARMAN ExPLORE, to unveil new hi-fi in celebration of its 75th anniversary this year.

There’s a limited-edition pair of L100 Classic for fans of JBL and retro-style speakers to feast their eyes (and soon their ears) on, for one. And here we have the all-new JBL SA750 integrated amplifier, inspired by (and a fitting homage to) the company’s SA600 and SA660 models from the 1960s and '70s.

The SA750 screams modern-retro with its milled aluminium façade and teak-wood veneer side panels – no doubt JBL would call its partnership with a pair of L100 Classic 75 a match made in heaven both aesthetically and sonically. What's housed inside appears to only add to its appeal: it combines 120 watts per channel of Class G amplification with streaming smarts courtesy of Google Chromecast, Apple Airplay 2 and UPnP support.

There’s MQA and Roon Ready support on that front, and on the physical side of connectivity is a range of analogue and digital inputs – two opticals and coaxials apiece, six pairs of analog RCAs, and single MC/MM phono, 3.5mm and USB sockets. Completing the spec sheet are 3.5mm and RCA preamp headphones outputs, plus Dirac Live room calibration.

It's certainly well kitted out, so we can only hope its performance also justifies its $3000 (AU$5000) price tag. The JBL SA750 will be available from May.

