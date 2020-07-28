Jabra Elite 75T and Elite Active 75T earbuds get Qi wireless charging

Jabra's premium 75T range of true wireless earbuds are now available with wireless charging support.

New versions of the Elite 75T and Active 75T have arrived with Qi-certified wireless charging compatibility to give customers an (apparently requested) alternative method to re-juice the headphones' charging case. Simply pop them on a Qi charger and they will charge cable-free.

Naturally, the new models can be charged via a good ol' fashioned USB-C cable too - just like the original models that don't support wireless charging.

If you're in the market for a pair of AirPods alternatives, you could, on paper, do a lot worse than these Jabra true wireless headphones, which both offer 28 hours of battery life (7.5 in the buds, 20.5 in the case) as well as various customisation courtesy of the Jabra Sound+ App. The Elite Active 75Ts are simply sportier versions of the Elite 75t, offering a slightly optimised design with superior sweat and water resistance.

The Jabra Elite Active 75T and Elite 75T with wireless charging are priced £210 and £190 respectively, each asking a £20 premium over the standard versions. Note that a Qi charging pad isn't supplied with the earbuds.

