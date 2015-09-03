Philips has announced an affordable, straightforward multi-room speaker system called 'Izzy' at IFA 2015 in Berlin. The range, two products strong, offers a range of playback options without the need for a wi-fi network.

The Izzy range emphasises simplicity as much as sound quality. Connect your tablet or smartphone to an Izzy speaker via Bluetooth - there are no compatibility restrictions on any music apps or services - and a single button-push connects up to four other Izzy speakers. All five speakers can be configured to play the same music, or each can be controlled individually.

The Izzy BM5 is a compact design with an open range of around 100 metres. It features two 2.5in drivers and a bass reflex port, and is available in three different colours. The Izzy BM50 is a bigger speaker, fitted with a pair of 2.75in drivers and bass port, and powered by 40W of amplification. As well as Bluetooth streaming, the BM50 can play via CD, USB or radio.

The Izzy BM5 is expected to cost €130 and the BM50 €280. They go on sale later this year.

MORE: See all our wireless speaker Best Buys