"Bang & Olufsen and B&O Play have a long heritage in delivering great music and audio experiences for people, no matter where they decide to to enjoy their media," said Tue Mantoni, CEO, Bang & Olufsen.

As part of the deal, all HP devices that carry the B&O branding will receive custom audio tuning and include features like a dedicated "audio island", designed to keep the audio circuits free from interference.

HP claims you'll be able to customise the sound of its products depending on what you're watching or listening to. You'll be able to choose from either a number of different audio presets designed by HP and B&O or you can alter the sound settings manually.

The first products to launch from this new partnership will go on sale in Spring - Bang & Olufsen will feature on Hewlett-Packard's Spectre, Omen and Envy ranges of laptop, while the B&O Play brand will be marked on HP Pavillion PCs, tablets and other accessories.

