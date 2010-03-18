And with it comes the opportunity to enjoy some of your favourite technology outside the confines of your four walls. Where are we going with this? Portable iPod docks, that's where.

Gear 4 has a whole new range of works with iPhone speaker docks set for release, and the StreetParty 4 is the first to the, err, party.

It can be powered by mains power or four AA batteries, can be folded-up for nice and easy transportation and comes with a remote. Compatble with iPods and iPhones, there's a line-in connection for other devices, too.

The Gear 4 StreetParty 4 is available now for £50.

