Fyne Audio speakers are now available in the USA

It's no secret that we are big fans of the Fyne Audio speaker range. Since the company was born in 2017 out of the ashes of Tannoy, many of its products have garnered a five-star review (and a few Awards) from us.

And now the Scottish company hopes to mirror its success in the UK and Asia by bringing its speakers to the US of A. The Sound Organisation will import the full speaker line from Fyne Audio and handle all US sales and marketing efforts, as well as developing retailer relationships to bring Fyne Audio into stores and homes across America.

Fyne Audio's range includes four loudspeaker lines and one subwoofer line, with new residential custom install and ultra high-end models in the pipeline.

Sales and marketing director Max Maud say: “We are extremely pleased to partner with The Sound Organisation as part of our expansion into the important US market. The company offers unravelled access to top US hi-fi retailers who will get behind the products, the ethos and the brand to further drive our international growth."

