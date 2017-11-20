The full (and extensive) ECM catalogue is now available to subscribers of all the major music streaming services, including Tidal, Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music Unlimited, Deezer and Qobuz.

Artists include the likes of Keith Jarrett, Jan Garbarek, Paul Bley, Arvo Pärt and Meredith Monk. ECM has also just dropped some playlists exclusive to Apple Music, such as ‘ECM New Pulses’, ‘ECM Recent Releases’ and ‘ECM Hidden Gems’.

The deal has been facilitated by a new digital distribution agreement with Universal Music Group - Deutsche Grammophon (UMG’s prestigious Yellow Label) is now responsible for the international digital distribution of the ECM catalogue.

ECM suggests the unauthorized streaming of its artists’ recordings via video-sharing and piracy sites in recent years has led to its arrival on streaming services.

Although ECM’s “preferred mediums remain the CD and LP”, the independent label recognises the first priority is “the music should be heard” – a service it hopes streaming will provide.

