Following the launch of the Prestige Facet 8B, Elipson is bringing two more wireless speakers to the range - the bookshelf Prestige Facet 6BT and floor-standing Facet 14BT (pictured above).

Wireless connecitivity comes via aptX Bluetooth, which allows playback of 24bit/48kHz high-resolution audio files. But Chromecast functionality, which lets you stream music over your wi-fi network at a maximum resolution of 24bit/96kHz, is not built-in.

Instead, you'll have to connect up a Chromecast Audio dongle - which comes supplied in the box - to the speaker via its 3.5mm input. This isn't quite as convenient as having it integrated into the speakers themselves, and obviously will mean one input is occupied almost before you start.

Alongside the 3.5mm input there are RCA line-level and phono inputs, a 3.5mm input and digital optical socket - so you can connect a range of sources to the speakers. There's also a subwoofer output.

The Prestige Facet 6BT and Facet 14BT loudspeakers are being unveiled at the Bristol Sound and Vision Show. Available in black, white or walnut finshes, prices for the Facet 6BT - powered by two x 70 watts of Class D amplification - start at £550, while the 150 watts-per-channel Facet 14BT cost £1150.

MORE:

CES 2018 news, highlights and best new products

Best of the Week: CES 2018, Panasonic 4K Blu-ray players, Samsung 4K QLED TV and more

Zolo releases Model Zero 'kettlebell' speaker

Google acquires Redux, the company that turns surfaces into speakers

JBL revives its retro L100 loudspeakers

Best audio cables