The Folio 100 was unveiled at the IFA Show in Berlin in September as a rival to Apple's iPad and the Samsung Galaxy Tab. It went on sale in the UK earlier this month for £329.

“We can confirm that we have taken the Toshiba Folio off sale temporarily as we have had a high level of returns and we do not want to give our customers a bad experience of what is actually a very good product,” says a Dixons spokesman.



“We are working with Toshiba to identify what the issue is and hope to have a resolution very soon.”

A statement from Toshiba says: “Toshiba UK is aware of reports regarding customer returns of Folio 100, and is currently working with Dixons Retail to provide a solution. An update on availability will be provided in due course.”

Have you bought a Toshiba Folio 100? Did it have problems?

