Thanks to daveg56 on our Forums for spotting this story. The Digital TV Group has published the latest technical enhancements for Freeview and Freeview HD set-top boxes and connected TVs under its D-Book technical standard.

It now includes new functionality such as remote recording and backwards-scrolling EPGs (electronic programme guides).

What this means is that users will be able to scroll backwards to access catch-up TV schedules over the last seven days, as well as scrolling forward to see what's coming up in the week ahead.

And 'Remote Booking', now also part of the D-Book standard, allows users to set recordings or reminders on their Freeview box or TV via a website or smartphone app – as Sky and Virgin Media customers currently can.

Much of the functionality covered in the latest D-Book technical standards is expected to be included in YouView, the IPTV (internet protocol TV) joint venture backed by the BBC, BT, ITV and Channel 4, due to launch later this year.

