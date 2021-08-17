Devialet unveils limited-edition Sage Green Phantom II active wireless speaker

Devialet's most compact and affordable wireless active speaker proposition, the Phantom II, has been released in a limited-edition (and considerably less affordable) Sage Green finish to bring a "striking statement of power" to your home.

2019 saw the launch of a matt black – but not limited edition – finish for the one-time Stormtrooper-esque gloss white only speaker, and for 2021 the firm has decided we should all go green. Or at least, 1000 of us should, because that's how many are being made.

The Phantom II was named the Phantom Reactor until February of this year, when the audio specialist rebranded its core models (and released an updated Phantom I to replace the original Phantom) and it still boasts up to 98dB of high fidelity sound plus two "push-push" woofers and one full-range speaker under the hood.

Want one? It will retail for £1450 and will be available worldwide. In the UK, it will be available to buy in Harrods from the 17th of August 2021, as well as through Devialet’s website and own stores. When international pricing is known, we'll use the force ...and update you.

