Cyber Monday headphones: Save $70 on these Jabra wireless earbuds

True wireless is hot right now and it's a great time to buy a set of buds with all the fantastic Cyber Monday headphones deals; Jabra has been sure not to miss the party.

Head over to Walmart and you'll find a set of Jabra Elite 65t true wireless headphones available at the knock down price of $99.99 while stocks last.

The Jabra Elite 65t true-wireless earbuds have a lot going for them, as far as general use, convenience and solid connection go.

We didn't love them when we tried them out but we were clear that, despite their sonic shortcomings, you should definitely consider them "should you find them available with a healthy discount". Well, that day has come now that the've had $70 knocked off the the ticket.

Jabra Elite 65t true wireless earbuds $170 $100 at Walmart

They're comfortable and well built, and will offer 15 hours of playback time including what's stored in the case. There's no noise-canceling and they're available in Gold of Black at this price.View Deal

The problems of these earbuds are more about pure performance but, for many, their feature set and battery life alone will make them perfect commuting partners and for those people, that's quite enough.

If you're a more serious audio lover, then take a look at some other Cyber Monday headphones deals and we're sure you'll find something more to your liking.

