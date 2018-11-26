Cyber Monday deal: Save over £145 on hi-res Sony Walkman today only

When we reviewed the Sony NW-ZX300 earlier this year, we noted its mightily impressive levels of clarity and detail for its then-£600 price.

The four-star Sony has since dropped to £528 on Amazon, and now for Cyber Monday it’s been slashed by another £147 (28%), making it now the cheapest it’s ever been.

However, such discount will be short-lived. The new Cyber Monday £379.99 price is valid today only, running until midnight.

Sony NW-ZX300 hi-res Walkman £528 £370 at Amazon Over four decades after Sony released its first Walkman, the iconic player is keeping up its reputation with an impressive performance and feature set. Deal ends 26th November 11:59pm.View Deal

We’re big fans of the Sony’s clarity, detail levels, full-bodied midrange and spaciousness. And while the Sony’s lack of absolute excitement and dynamic punch next to its Astell & Kern AK70 MKII rival (£450) prevents a five-star review on this occasion, its generous discount – giving it a £70-cheaper advantage – makes it a very appealing portable music player indeed.

Sound aside, it’s hard to be disappointed with the Sony’s support for PCM files up to 32-bit/384kHz and up to 11.2MHz DSD native, as well as MQA files. The 64GB storage (expandable by MicroSD card), 3.1in touchscreen and 30-hour battery life round off the Sony’s spec sheet well, and we’re impressed with its rigid aluminium milled frame, too.

