Cabasse launches Pearl Pelegrina limited-edition flagship spherical speakers

In the realms of crazy-looking high-end hi-fi, Cabasse's track record is a perfect one. But while the Brittany-based spherical speaker specialist's Pearl Akoya, Eole 4 speaker package and The Pearl smart streaming speaker all come with four-figure asking fees, its new Pearl Pelegrina flagship active wireless pair will set you back five.

The luxurious new active connected stereo speaker system marks the company's 70th anniversary, blending its finest technologies plus exclusive materials – and only 70 are being made.

Each Pearl Pelegrina speaker stands almost 130cm tall, with its sphere and base measuring 48cm in diameter – and the set weighs a hefty 45kg. Fans of the brand may well recognise the Lissajous curve stand (as will dedicated Pokemon GO players; Google Tentacool if not), named after the physicist who ‘made sound visible’.

Like all speakers in Cabasse's Pearl Collection, Pelegrina features a custom cut polished mirror metal band that circles its sphere.

The triaxial speaker boasts 134dB SPL (akin to an air raid siren in your lounge) and under the eyelid, each Pearl Pelegrina contains a coaxial midrange tweeter built from Medium Carbon and Neodymium plus a 30cm woofer. The Pearl Pelegrina's DAC can convert up to 32-bit/768 kHz files for multi-room hi-res audio too.

(Image credit: Cabasse )

The electronics are out of sight, having been 'ultra-miniaturised' and concealed in the included base, but your connectivity options include SDIF Optical, Ethernet, USB, Analogue Input, WiFi and Bluetooth.

Each speaker pair is tested with the greatest of care in an anechoic chamber and bears numbered brushed aluminium plates to identify its limited edition status. Also onboard is Cabasse's patented automatic calibration system CRCS (using an integrated microphone) to optimise its performance in your hi-fi room.

(Image credit: Cabasse)

The package includes a Cabasse-branded protective cover, Bluetooth remote, four brushed aluminium spikes and Cabasse's streamCONTROL application – for multi-room music and Deezer, Qobuz, Tidal, Spotify, Web Radio and Napster streaming.

Henley Audio is now the exclusive distributor of Cabasse in the UK and the ROI. The Cabasse Pearl Pelegrina is available in metallic black or white pearl, and will be available in October 2021 in the UK and the ROI, priced at £22,599.00 or €25,000 per pair respectively (roughly $30,385 or AU$42240).

(Image credit: Cabasse )

