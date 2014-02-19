Now into its 27th year, the Bristol Sound and Vision Show 2014 is back once again to celebrate all the best hi-fi and home cinema kit currently available. There will be more than 170 brands exhibiting their products and services at this year's show – and this is the page to find out more!

As well as plenty of hot deals on products and free entry into the Bristol Show competition, the What Hi-Fi? Sound and Vision team will be on hand to answer your questions and deliver another one of our legendary Bristol Show demos...

Cyrus Link

Highlights at the show will include Cyrus Audio’s new all-in-one Lyric streaming system (above), the legendary KEF Blade speakers, a new flagship speaker and 25th anniversary turntable from Wilson Benesch, Sony’s full range of new hi-res audio products, the new B&W 600 Series and Chord Electronics’ Hugo portable DAC/headphone amp.

Chord Hugo

Wilson Benesch is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year and will be at this year's show to launch its new Circle 25 turntable (below). It is the latest addition to Wilson Benesch's most enduring product line – the Analogue Collection. The Circle 25 comes as a package that includes the turntable and the A.C.T.05 Tonearm.

Wilson Benesch Circle 25

There’ll be any amount of new speakers, docks, DACs, accessories, electronics and wireless systems too, while we’ll be putting on a pretty special demo of 4K Ultra HD TV in the Bristol Suite so you can see for yourself what all the fuss is about.

Samsung UE65F9000

Tickets for the show are on sale now via the Bristol Show website. Book online and you’ll save yourself 10% on the door price.

We’ll bring you regular news updates about the show on whathifi.com, so keep checking the website for further details. See you there in February!

When?

Friday 21st - Sunday 23rd February 2014

10am to 5pm every day

How much?

Tickets now on sale! Save 10% on the door price by buying online

Adults £10, Senior Citizens (over 65)/Student £7 Accompanied children under 16 free

Where?

Marriott City Centre Hotel

Lower Castle Street

Bristol BS1 3AD

In association with Audio T

Exhibitors – More than 170 brands confirmed to date:

- What Hi-Fi? Sound and Vision

At this year's show, the What Hi-Fi? Sound and Vision Demo Room will be showcasing some of the latest and best TVs you can get for your money right now. Before you even enter the room, you'll be greeted by the monster Sony KD-84X9005 (pictured above) – an 84in 4K, 3D, LCD TV.

HANDS ON: Sony KD-84X9005 4K TV review

Inside the room itself, you're invited to make a direct comparison between 4K and OLED technology as we'll have the 65in, 4K LG 65LA970W TV and the 55in curved OLED LG 55EA980W TV (below) on display side by side. For surround sound we will be using Dynaudio Contour 7.2 speakers, hooked up to an Arcam AVR750 multichannel amp, while our team will be on hand to take your questions on all things home cinema and audio. Come and say hello!

LG curved OLED TV

MORE: LG 55EA980W review

MORE: LG 65LA970W review

- Acoustic Energy

The 1-Series is the second range to launch as part of Acoustic Energy's new speaker portfolio and has been designed to set a new standard in budget loudspeaker design. Compared to the 3-Series, the cabinets are smaller and have a vinyl-wrap finish. The 1-Series also incorporates the latest iteration of the firm's signature aluminium cone mid/bass drivers. It comprises the 101 stand mount, 103 floorstander (pictured), 107 centre and the 108 subwoofer.

- Air Audio Ltd

- Alpha Design Labs (ADL)

- Amphion

- Antelope Audio

For the first time in the UK, the Zodiac Platinum suite from Antelope Audio is going to be on demonstration. This suite comprises the Zodiac Platinum DSD256 upsampling DAC, the Volitkus PSU and the Audiophile 10M atomic clock (aka Baby 10M).

Meanwhile, Amphion loudspeakers will be joining Antelope Audio in Bristol. They are designed to work close to walls, desktops, shelves and other boundaries to deliver an optimum performance. Check out the whole demonstration in Room 328.

- Anthem AV Solutions

- Apollo

- Arcam

The AV950 is the latest AV preamp processor introduced to the UK market by Arcam and uses the same DACs used in the company's standard D33 DAC. Arcam will also be showcasing its new Arcam FMJ A49 (above) – a 200 watt-per-channel stereo integrated amplifier that we first saw at CES. It's the most powerful amplifier ever produced by the company, designed in the UK and built in the USA.

Sadly, the "world public launch" of the Arcam miniBlink – an affordable new HD Bluetooth Micro-DAC, which debuted at CES – has been delayed. We're told it's looking like an April release now.

- Armour Home Electronics

- artone

- Art Vinyl

- Astell & Kern

The new Astell & Kern AK240 high-resolution portable audio player was unveiled at CES 2014 and impressed us so much that we named it as one of our Stars of CES. Now you will have the chance to see and hear this new player, which has features that no other portable player can match – including the ability to handle a vast range of file formats, such as high-resolution 24-bit/192kHz tracks.

Astell & Kern AK240

- Astin Trew

- Atacama Audio

- Atlas Cables

Bristol Sound and Vision 2014 will see the launch of the new reference interconnect from Atlas Cables. Building on the success of its Asimi products, this new cable aims to boost performance with improved dielectric and conductive materials, combined with a new connector design. The cable will be demonstrated in room 324.

- Auden Distribution

- Audeze

For the first time, Audeze (pronounced Odyssey) will be at this year's show and will be launching two new planar magnetic headphones – the open reference LCD-X and the closed-back LCD-XC. The latter is Audeze's first ever closed-back design.

- Audio Note

- Audio Pro

This year's show will give you the chance to take a look at a collection of new products from Audio Pro, including the new Living LV-HUB multi-source wireless transmitter; the wireless Living LV-SUB Flat subwoofer; and the Bluetooth APTX4.0 wireless speaker range – the Addon T8, T10, T12 and Sub. You can find out more about all of the new products on Stand Bristol 7c.

- Audio Technica Headphones

- Audiofreaks

Take a look at the new HRT microStreamer USB DAC/Headphone Amplifier and the Music Streamer family in Room 416. High Resolution Technologies (see below) have pushed the boundaries on its new family of streamers, with a variety of products to cater for all requirements and applications.

- Audiolab

- Audioquest

- Audiovector

- Aurum

- Aurum Electronic

- AV Tech Solutions

- AVTech Media

- B.M.C Audio

The BMC PureDAC (pictured above) will be among the equipment from B.M.C Audio to feature at this year's show. It is a flexible digital-to-analogue converter that can cater for multiple digital inputs and comes with a preamplifier that incorporates B.M.C's Discrete Intelligent Gain Management (DIGM). It can be used as the control centre for any music system that uses digital sources.

Not only that, but you'll also get to see the CS2 load-effect free (LEF) amplifier. It comes with an optional upgrade to a LEF stereo power amplifier and features a volume control that also contains the DIGM system. Meanwhile, the PureUSB 1 cable has an active electronic circuit that restores and reshapes a digital USB signal before it enters a DAC. It also reduces length sensitivity, with 5m sounding virtually the same compared to 2m.

- Bedini

- Black Rhodium

- Blue Horizon

- Bowers & Wilkins

BW 684

Highlight of the B&W room will undoubtedly be the new 600 Series, the fifth generation of this iconic speaker range. Prices start at just £350 for the enetry-level 686 standmounter, rising to £1150 for the flagship 683 floorstander.

There's lots of clever technology within the cabinets, such as the Double Dome Tweeters from the CM10 and B&W's familiar Kevlar cones.

Meanwhile, the manufacturer has incorporated additional elements such as its new Dual Layer aluminium bass drivers and tweeter decoupling technology to further improve the performance of the 600 Series. You'll be able to see the full range at the show.

- Box-design

- Bryston

- Burston

- Cabasse

- Canor Audio

- Canton

- Cardas Audio

In Room 416, Audiofreaks (listed above) will be using a range of Cardas Audio cables that are created using ultra-pure materials and innovative Golden Ratio resonance control techniques. In addition, the award-winning Cardas EM5813 Model 1 in-ear headphones will also be on display at this year's show. Don't miss out!

- Chisto

- Chord Company

The cable specialist will be launching its new Signature Reference speaker cable this year, which features silver-plated conductors, PTFE insulation and improved shielding. It also comes with a smaller, more flexible construction than its predecessor, the Chord Signature. Chord will be carrying out regular demonstrations of its new range of audio-specific Ethernet cables, plus a special headphone demo in the foyer.

- Chord Electronics

Chord Hugo

The world's first reference-class portable DAC/headphone amp – Chord Hugo – is going to be demonstrated by Chord Electronics at this year's show. A2DP aptX Bluetooth is among the five digital inputs, while advanced 384kHz PCM and DSD 128 playback will let the Hugo handle today's high-resolution DXD music files.

- Clearaudio

- Clearlight Audio

- Cocktail Audio

The Cocktail Audio X30 music server system has storage capacity up to 4TB HDD / 500GB SSD, which equates to around 60,000 CDs. It has a built-in, recordable FM and internet radio; a 5in colour screen for navigation; and a high-speed, front-loading disc drive. The X30 is an 'upmarket version' of the existing X10. Prices start at £799 excl VAT for the 500GB HDD model.

- Colab Audio

- Computer Audio Design

Computer Audio Design (CAD) is unveiling two new products at this year's show. The CAD USB Cable is a revolutionary USB-audio interconnect, and the CAD CAT is a bespoke Computer Audio Transport designed to let you get the most out of your digitally-stored music. CAD founder and digital audio engineer Scott Berry will also be on hand to take your questions.

- Computers Unlimited

- Cyrus

Cyrus Lyric

Cyrus has released a new range of all-in-one hi-fi systems, which will all be available to view at this year's show. The Lyric Series will be present at the Cyrus stand and you will be able to see how it offers you the ability to play from up to 14 different sources – all without compromising on high quality playback.

- Dali

- Decent Audio

- Devialet

- discOvery

- Diverse Vinyl

- Dynaudio

Dynaudio will be premiering the Platinum version of its Confidence series of loudspeakers. The speakers are driven by Naim electronics and aesthetically resemble the new Evidence Platinum flagship speaker.

Dynaudio will also be demoing the Excite speakers at Stand 2a on the Ground Floor.

- Eclipse

The TD-M1 Active Wireless Airplay speaker system from Fujitsu Ten Eclipse is due to start shipping in the UK in late February for £1000. The product is a fusion between the decade-long development of the Time Domain speakers and amps, and the very latest in audio technology. The new system can be used as a small room hi-fi using Airplay or Airplay Direct, while also delivering stereo sound from TV, Blu-ray and more.

- Edge Electronics

- Elac

Elac will be giving the first UK public demonstrations of the new AIR-X Active Wireless speaker range at this year's show. The system features active loudspeakers equipped with the AIR-X AMP amplifier unit and the AIR-X BASE base station. A variety of ouput signals and sources can be connected to the base station, whether they be analogue or digital.

- Epicurean Audio

- Epson

You can experience full HD, 2D and 3D viewing without the hassle of connecting wires thanks to the new Epson EH-TW9200W Home Cinema projector.

According to Epson, it's the only projector with wirelessHD and even lets you view a second device using the picture-in-picture mode and switch between up to five connected HDMI devices. Take a look at the new projector in room 318.

- Exasound

The high end Exasound e20 stereo DSD DAC – on display at this year's show – plays native DSD up to a sampling rate of 12.288MHz. It will mean this DAC is future proofed for high-resolution recordings that aren't even available yet! A second generation headphone amplifier is included, as well as a USB input cable and two S/PDIF inputs.

- Exposure

- finite elemente

If you pay a visit to Audiofreaks in Room 416, you'll be able to see the finite element Pagode Signature equipment stand in action. Solid wood frames with resonance-optimised sandwich shelves are designed to ensure the superb sound quality.

- Flamingo Audio

If you visit the Flamingo Audio area at this year's show, you'll have the chance to hear the "secrets" of choosing the right cable and upgrading your audio set up from Mr A.J. van den Hul. The demonstration line-up will include the VDH Grail SB Phono Stage; the EMERALD Line Preamp; and the finalised EXCALIBUR Monoblocs among others!

- Flexson

ColourPlay – a unique range of bespoke colour skins for SONOS Play:1, Play:3 and Play:5 speakers – will be officially launched by Flexson at Bristol Sound and Vision. There will be five colours, with the skins easy to apply and remove so that you can find a look that suits your style and decor.

- Focal

Focal will be at this year's Bristol Show to confirm that the music counts if the system is right. A system comprising the Focal Aria loudspeakers and driven by a Naim NDX streamer and SuperNait 2 integrated amplifier will be playing a wide selection of music in Room 316. Focal is also offering a pair of Red Focal Spirit One headphones to the person who brings along a USB stick with the best track of the day (FLAC/WAV format).

- Furutech

- GoldenEar

Triton Tower loudspeakers are a flagship range from GoldenEar, with two established designs incorporating sophisticated driver systems of ribbon tweeters, low-distortion and active sub-bass drivers within slender cabinets. Now these two are joined by the Triton Seven – a compact design with the same acoustic pedigree.

- Goldring

- Grado

- Graham Audio

The LS5/9 loudspeakers – made under license to the BBC – have received a fantastic response since they were launched a few months ago. The accuracy and quality of the loudspeakers have impressed the professional and hi-fi consumer markets alike, and they will be on display on the Graham Audio stand at this year's show! If that wasn't enough, you'll be able to put your questions to Derek Hughes, the audio design consultant of the LS5/9.

- Gutwire Cables

- Heed Audio

If you visit the Heed Audio room at this year's show, you'll be gifted the chance to hear the aObelisk series of compact hi-fi components in action. RPD Distribution are the UK importers for Heed and will be showcasing the Obelisk PRE pre-amplifier coupled with the Obelisk PX power supply, two Obelisk PM mono power amplifiers, the Obelisk DA DAC and Obelisk DT CD transport. The experienced will be capped with the Enigma 5 loudspeakers.

- Henley Designs

A series of speakers from Danish firm Audiovector will be on display, all of which will feature active Discreet technology inside. This technology aims to bring hi-fi into the modern age by combining first-class sound with convenient system use. It is available for any bookshelf or floorstanding speaker from Ki, Si and X ranges.

- Hi-Fi Choice

- Hi-Fi Network

- Hi-Fi News

- Hi-Fi Plus

- Hi-Fi Racks

Hi-Fi Racks will be unveiling the new Slimline XL and Slimline Akorner, which will be both available 'off the shelf' as complete, three-tier racks and are the latest additions to the Podium Slimline range of AV furniture. As well as being available in standard sizes, the two products can also be made to custom sizes and tailor-made to meet your exact requirements – such as adjustable leg lengths and modular racks.

- Hi-Fi World

- HiFi Critic

- High Resolution Technologies

The STAGE Control Centre and STAGE Speaker System form a full audio system that is designed to achieve "vanishingly" low levels of distortion and perfect tonality. High Resolution Technologies will be demonstrating this system, as well as the new KUZMA STABI S / STOGI S turntable and tonearm and CAR-20 moving coil cartridge at this year's show.

- Home Cinema Choice

- IAG

- in-akustik

- Isotek

- JansZen

Electrostatics often provide great sound, but can sometimes break up at high volume and are difficult to site effectively in smaller rooms. JansZen has risen to the challenge over the last couple of years and you can take a look at the new zA2.1s at this year's show. These speakers stand 38in high and hav twin 7in conical bassi drivers above and below a central ESL panel.

- Jenving Electronics

- JL Audio

The new Fathom series of subwoofers have been designed to perform equally well in home cinema and two channel stereo applications, and can reproduce extraordinary bass throughout the frequency range. You can experience these products for yourself at this year's show.

- JVC

JVC is expanding its line of home theatre projectors to offer substantial improvements in image quality, as well as to achieve the highest native and dynamic contrast on the market. Equipped with 4K e-shift3 technology, the new projectors are the DLA-X900R, the DLA-X700R and DLA-X500R. All models are 3D-enabled.

- Karma AV

The SVS active subs from Karma are described as 'musical TNT' and the brand is back this year with two new models. Making their debut at a UK show, you'll be able to see the two new 2000 Series subs. The compact SB-2000 (£650) features a 12in SVS woofer and 1100W of peak power, while the PB-2000 adds deeper bass to your home cinema system and reach 17-220Hz +/- 3dB.

- KEF

After five years of exhaustive testing, expert analysis and detailed experimenting, KEF is once again poised to wow crowds in Bristol with Blade (above) – offering the highest quality sound reproduction available through Single Apparent Source technology. The company will also be showcasing the new M series headphones – the KEF M200 and M500.

- Keith Monks

If you visit Stand Foyer 1D at this year's show, you'll be able to find out more about the new discOveryOne record cleaning machine. It is designed for owners of collections rather than professionals and is smaller, more affordable and quieter than professional brother, the Classic. Jon Monks, The Record Doctoer, will be on hand and is offering a free clean of your records that are in need of a spruce up.

- Knosti

- Kudos Audio

- Kuzma

The Stabi S is the entry level turntable in the Kuzma range; a simple concept with a rigid and non-resonant brass main chassis and a detached AC synchronous motor drive. It also has a belt with a well-damped, high-mass main platter. The Stogi S-12 VTA 12in tonearm is desigend to fit any turntable that accepts nearly all others of a 9in effective length. You can also find out more about the Kuzma CAR-20 moving coil cartridge – the basic model of the range.

- Lehmann

- LH Labs

Geek Out is the first line of consumer electronics products to be manufactured by LH Labs, the first division to branch out from Light Harmonic – the firm behind the flagship Da Vinci DAC. Geek Out is a digital to analogue converter and is being launched at this year's show. It has been successfully crowdfunded on Kickstarter, and is high definition – able to play any current or anticipated audio format.

- Libratone

The Loop is a new versatile speaker that delivers breathtaking stereo sound with the convenience of wireless AirPlay streaming. The speaker can even be used without a wi-fi network through Libratone's PlayDirect technology, which works with AirPlay and DLNA to create a direct connection between the Loop and any compatible device so you can take high-end audio with you and not need to be near your home network!

- Light Harmonic

- LongDog Audio

- Lumin

- Magnepan

Another manufacturer making its debut at this year's show is Magnepan, which will be showcasing its new Magneplanar MG 3.7 and MG 1.7 planar magnetic loudspeakers. Unlike traditional cabinet speakers, Magneplanars don't rely on conventional cone and dome drivers, but instead use proprietary thin film planar magnetic drivers.

- MCRU

MCRU return for a third successive year to display its own range of cables and its best mains power lead (the Ultimate Mains Lead), plus some of the top accessory brands in the world.

- Michell Engineering

- Ming Da Valve Audio UK

China's premier valve amp manufacturer will be demonstrating its Cavatina 805A based single ended mono-blocks from the expanding Dynasty series. The new Cadenza-Grandé with built-in 24bit 192k DAC will also be on show, offering in excess of 100 watts per channel and a Wolfson based DAC integrated within the amplifier.

In addition, PM Audio – part of Ming Da UK – will be showing off examples of their new bespoke valve phono stage/pre-amp combinations. They will be happy to build a pre-amp with your choice of valve into almost any old hi-fi case or box you like to choose.

- Mitchell & Johnson

Mitchell & Johnson is the new British brand that aims to bring high quality affordable hi-fi to new music fans. It has a full range of amplifiers, streamers, DACs, CD players, tuners, systems and headphones – all of which will be on display at this year's show. Mitchell & Johnson has been set up by the team responsible for the reintroduction of the Sansui brand to the UK back in 2011 – Paul Mitchell and Dave Johnson.

- Monitor Audio

Monitor Audio Airstream A100

As well as its new Silver 6 Series speaker range, which we've recently tested, Monitor Audio will also have its new Airstream A100 network-ready amplifier on display. We first saw this at CES in las Vegas, now it's making its show debut in the UK.

As well as Apple AirPlay and DLNA, the amp also has Wi-Fi Direct streaming on board, or Airstream Direct as Monitor Audio calls it.

- MS HD Power

MCRU (above) will be introducing a new range of audiophile mains power plugs from MS HD Power, which have now arrived in the UK. Available in four versions – polished copper; silver plated; gold plated; rhodium plated – the plugs accept a variety of cable thicknesses and have a silver plated fuse as standard.

- Music First Audio

- Music Hall

- Musical Fidelity

The new V90-BLU Bluetooth receiver and the M8 500S power amplifier will be put on show by Musical Fidelity. The V90-BLU has four inputs – Bluetooth, optical, coaxial and analogue – and three outputs, while the M8 500S will be running in combination with the M8 preamplifier.

- Nagaoka

- Naim Audio

The extraordinary 'Statement' from Naim Audio – comprising the NAC S1 preamplifier and the NAP S1 mono power amplifier – was first revealed at CES 2014 in Las Vegas.

Now UK enthusiasts will get to see this powerful combination in action, with 746 watts of power (one horsepower!) delivered into 8ohms by each NAP S1 mono power amp! Free tickets to the Statement demonstrations in the Executive Lounge will be available from the Naim stand in the Ballroom on a first-come, first-serve basis.

- Naim Label

Naim Label will have a number of its show-only special offers from its catalogue of CDs and vinyl LPs in the foyer at the show. From limied edition Naim '40 Years' posters to a special competition where you can win one of Naim's products, the Naim Label stand is worth a visit if you're coming down to the show!

- Neat Acoustics

Neat Acoustics will showcasing its new Motive SX loudspeaker range in the UK for the first time. The combination of a new SXT tweeter, improved crossover, internal cabinet configuration and revised reflex tuning resulted in new, attractive and compact designs that will be on display at the Bristol Show.

- Nordost

- Norma

- Nytech Audio

- Okki Nokki

- Optoma

Visitors to this year's show will be among the first in the UK to see Optoma's new HD91 projector in action, which is a full HD 3D projector that harnesses LED technology. The new projector weighs in at 7kg, and its advanced LED switching will provide increased image stability to rival the performance of three chip Digital Light Processing projectors.

- Ortofon

A new range of Moving Coil (MC) phono pick-up cartridges from Ortofon includes five models that complement the existing Cadenza range of cartridges, as well as the 2M range of Moving Magnet designs. All five of the Quintet Series will be on show at this year's show.

- Paradigm

- Pathos

- Peachtree Audio

- Pioneer

Pioneer will be showing you how connected audio can transform your home, with the company's new range of sound bars and Home Cinema amplifiers on demonstration – including the Pioneer SC-LX57, a winner in the What Hi-Fi? Sound and Vision Awards 2013.

- PMC

A new model of loudspeaker will be unveiled by PMC at this year's show, and we've been waiting to share the details – now we can! The twenty.26 is the latest addition to the twenty series and contains all the ultra high-resolution reproduction, family sonic signature and musical presentation of the twenty series. They'll be making their debut in Bristol in the SS Great Britain 2 room, so why not pop along and take a look?

- Power Wrap

- Primare

Due to launch in the UK in April, you can catch your first glimpse of the new luxury 60 series pre/power at this year's Bristol Sound and Vision Show. At £6500 a piece, the new components take Primare back into the high-end market and are a major step up from the 30 series.

The PRE60 is a reference audiophile dual-mono pre-amplifer to complement all high-end power amplifers, but primarily the matching A60 UFPD power amp. The PRE60 has a comprehensive OLED display and two pairs of low-noise balanced XLR inputs and four pairs of RCA inputs. An integrated DAC/media board offers media/streaming connections such as USB, iPad and more.

Meanwhile, the A60 is a fully balanced 2 x 250W UFPD stereo power amplifier that is designed to provide high power output with very low distortion through four discrete amplifers (two per channel). Each channel has unbalanced RCA and balanced Neutrik XLR inputs, as well as WBT Nextgen speaker terminals, trigger and RS232 control inputs.

- Pro-Ject

- ProAc

ProAc will be launching its new Response D20R (above) at the Bristol Show, which comes in response to the success of the Response D18 loudspeaker. The D20R uses the same midrange/bass driver as the D18, along with the bass loading from the D30R. It will be available to UK consumers for £2650 in a standard finish and £3180 in rosewood and ebony finishes.

The ProAc Response D30R boasts a carbon fibre coned bass driver with polymer rear coating and concentric damping, with bass loading achieved by side-vented directional loading similar to the D40R. It comes in soft dome (D30) and ribbon tweeter (D30R) configureations, with the ribbon tweeter model available from £4750.

- PSB

- Q Acoustics

Q Acoustics has added the Concept 40 – a flagship floorstanding model – to its highly-rated range of loudspeakers. Gelcore Construction means this speaker can be seen as a cabinet within a cabinet, with a special resonance-cancelling compound adhering between the innter and outer shells. Radiated power through the mid-band reduces by an average of more than -6dB. In high/low frequencies, improvements are in excess of -10db. The speaker comes in either gloss white or gloss black colours and has a retail price of £999.95 per pair.

- QED

- Qobuz

French music streaming service Qobuz has now come to the UK and will be in Bristol to give you first hand experience of what it can offer. For a monthly fee, you can stream CD-quality FLAC files at 16-bit/44.1kHz. You can download tracks in this format and also in high-res audio quality, known as 'Qobuz Studio Masters', up to 24-bit/192kHz.

- Quad

Quad ESL

Vena will be making its debut at this year's show, which combines a digital-to-analogue converter and an integrated amp into a single chassis. Vena offers wireless Bluetooth connectivity, along with an extensive range of inputs and outputs. Available from May with an anticipated cost of £600, Vena will provide a neat and simple solution for great sound from any source.

- Quadral

Quadral will be breaking new ground by offering a new hi-fi solution designed to boost your TV's sound quality. The MAGIQUE active speaker design aims to enhance the sound of any flatscreen TV, while the Rondo aktiv is a new active desktop wireless loudspeaker that supports both Bluetooth and USB. Both products will be available for you to listen to at this year's show.

- Quadraspire

- Rega

At this year's show, Rega will be showcasing its new RP10 Skeletal turntable. It boasts the new RB2000 tonearm – a ceramic flywheel effect platter – and the custom RP10 power supply to give total control and accuracy over the motor vibration and speed.

- REL Acoustics

- Rohde & Schwarz

- Roksan

- Ruark Audio

Visitors to the Bristol Show will be able to witness the first public demonstration of the R7 radiogram (pictured above) The R7 aims to deliver Ruark Audio's revered sound quality from a sound system that doubles as a piece of furniture.

The WG Grace Suite will also play host to the award-winning MR1 desktop speakers, along with the rest of the Ruark Audio range: R1 MkII DAB/FM radio and R4i integrated music system.

- Screen Innovations

- SIM2

- Soften

- Sonic Design

- Sony

Sony HAP-Z1ES

A range of high-resolution audio products will be on display from Sony, including the HAP-S1 system. It syncs to your home PC and allows the playback of all music files, while backing up your entire collection to a 500GB internal hard drive. There's also the UDA-1, which connects to your PC or Mac via a USB cable that acts as a DAC.

- Sound Fowndations

- Sound Of Eden

- Sound Setup Ltd

- Spendor

- Supra Cables

- SVS

- SVT Sunoko-Vent

- Sygnifi

- Tannoy

The new Prestige Gold Reference series will be unveiled this year with demos of the spectacular Westminster Royal GR. Available for £27,950, the Westminster model is just part of a series that combines the handbuilt cabinets of Tannoy's Prestige range with Dual Concentric drivers. You'll also be able to take a look at the new BaseStation One one-box AV sound solution and hear the Tannoy Kensington Gold Reference speakers (£9950 per pair, below) on demo.

Tannoy Gold Reference

- Tellurium Q

- The Vinyl Adventure

- Thorens

- Tibo Limited

- Timestep

If you visit stand 16 on the ground floor, you will see Timestep demonstrating an Edison Standard Cylinder player from 1903. The cylinder lasts two minutes, but you might just be surprised at the sound quality. Come along on the hour each day of this year's show to be dazzled by how good old technology can be. You can also examine Timestep's 78rpm equipment too.

- Tonar International

- Townshend Audio

- Trichord Research

- True Colours Industries

- UKD

- Unison Research

- Usher Audio

The new N-Series of high performance loudspeakers will be introduced to the UK at this year's show. The new series consists of three models – one standmount and two floorstanders – and will be priced from £1200-£2000.

- van den Hul

If you visit the Flamingo Audio (see above) area on the 4th floor in Room 404, you'll be able to see The Grail – the dulcet phonograph preamplifier from van den Hul. A demonstration set up will include the VDH Grail SB Phono and is available for all visitors to experience. You'll also be able to take a look at the MC Silver Mk III – one of the company's best interconnects that is made with high grade matched crystal OFC and a thick applied layer of pure silver.

- Vinyls Best

- Wavelength Distribution

- Wharfedale

The Vista 100 soundbar is a compact alternative to the traditional 5.1 surround sound loudspeaker array. Wharfedale's debut soundbar has been designed for rooms where floor space may be at a premium and it can plug into any TV. Featuring Sonic Emotion Absolute 3D tecnology, the soundbar has a muscular 60W built-in amplifier to power a total of six drive units. And the suggested retail price is a mere £150.

- What Satellite & Digital TV

- Wilson Benesch

To mark its 25th anniversary, Wilson Benesch has promised its "most ambitious demo yet" as it showcases the new Circle 25 turntable and the Square Series II flagship, the Square Five loudspeakers. As mentioned above, the Circle 25 comes as a package that includes the turntable and the A.C.T.05 Tonearm. Pricing is to be confirmed, but you can order yours at the show.

There is also the Wilson Benesch Legacy Walk, taking you through the annals of the company's legacy projects in the flesh – like the original Wilson Benesch Turntable!

Wilson Benesch Circle 25

- Yamaha

The long-awaited successor to Yamaha's DSP-Z11 AV amplifier will be going on show in Bristol in the form of the flagship CX-A5000 and MX-A5000! Yamaha says that these new products – the pinnacle of the AVENTAGE range – can let you achieve hi-fi sound from an AV receiver.

by Pete Hayman

