Bose QuietComfort 35 II headphones' price plummets in early Black Friday deal

The insanely popular Bose QuietComfort 35 II wireless noise-cancelling headphones are back down to a super low price at Best Buy. In an early Black Friday deal, they're now $199 – $150 off their original RRP and matching the best price offered during Prime Day.

The QC 35 II headphones are highly recommendable – they're smart, sound good and feature excellent noise-cancellation – so when there's a great deal on them on offer, it's really worth considering.

Bose QuietComfort 35 II $349 $199 at Best Buy

The QC 35 II aren't the latest Bose noise-cancelling headphones – that'd be the pricier Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 – but they still boast plenty of up-to-date features. You get three levels of noise cancellation, a noise-rejecting dual-microphone system for clear voice pick-up, hassle-free Bluetooth pairing, and personalised settings through the Bose Connect app.

There's now a dedicated button to activate Google Assistant, which will, at your behest, play music, answer trivia questions and read to you your smartphone notifications.

As we said in our review, "the QuietComfort 35 IIs are hugely effective in a Ronseal kind of way: the excellent noise-cancelling keeps everything around you quiet, and they're exceptionally comfortable. In those regards they're unbeatable, and for many a regular long-hauler, they'll be the most important factors."