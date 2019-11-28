Black Friday headphones: save $50 on Beats Powerbeats Pro

Black Friday has already thrown up some gems when it comes to Beats Black Friday deals: $150 off the Beats Studio3 Wireless, and over 50% off the Powerbeats 3 Wireless. But if you're after truly wireless Beats, you only have one option – and luckily that option is also now discounted for Black Friday.

The Beats Powerbeats Pro are now 20 per cent off at Amazon, so they can be yours for $199.95. Considering they are just months' old, this Black Friday headphones deal is perhaps more surprising than most.

Beats Powerbeats Pro $250 $199.95 at Amazon

Not the best-sounding premium earbuds, but we admire them for their build, fit and superb features. Thanks to the Apple H1 Bluetooth chip technology, they’re wonderfully easy to set up and use, and they’re virtually glitch-free in their delivery of wireless audio. Better value with the discount.View Deal

"In many ways these are among the best in-ear wireless sports headphones available," we said of the Powerbeats Pros in our review. That's down to their superb playback consistency, flawless comfort and fit, intuitive controls and great battery life (24 hours).

Of course, the Powerbeats Pros come with Siri voice assistant support too, allowing the wearer to make phone calls, look up information and perform other tasks through voice commands.

They aren't the best-sounding true wireless earbuds around – don't expect the most exciting performance on the market, certainly – but they aren't bad, and if your priorities lie with fit and usability these should certainly satisfy your criteria.

