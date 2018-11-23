Black Friday is known for bringing you great deals, and this saving on the five-star Jam Heavy Metal Bluetooth speaker is bound to catch an eye or two.

It's now down to £50 on Amazon - a £20 saving on our 'reviewed at' price.

Jam Audio Heavy Metal Stereo Bluetooth speaker £67 £50 We were very impressed with what the Jam Heavy Metal had to offer, handing it five stars and praising its “impressive bass reach”. We called it a “well made, good-looking slab of metal.” Offer ends 26th November 11:59pm.View Deal

The Jam Heavy Metal HX-P920 is a small, metallic speaker that gained its top-of-the-shop rating thanks to its impressive bass power, its ability to fill a room and the surprising clarity of its midrange.

Carrying it about is simple too - the build is smooth, the metal is sleek, and it's got good balance to its weight. It feels reassuring yet convenient.

With a claimed battery life of eight hours, a 3.5mm input and 20W of stereo power to be getting on with, those looking for a straightforward wireless speaker shouldn't hang around.

