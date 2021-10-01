Five-star Jam Heavy Metal Bluetooth speaker gets 70% discount!

Red hot Bluetooth speaker deal alert: HMV is practically giving away the five-star Jam Heavy Metal HX-P920. It was £100, but is now down to just £30 while stocks last.

We tested this ballsy little devil at just £69 and loved it at that price. Now, at less than half of that, it's just too good to say no to. Better still, it qualifies for free delivery within the UK, so there's not a single penny more that you need to spend to get hold of one.

The Jam Heavy Metal HX-P920 is a 20W system with a Bluetooth wireless range of up to 10m. It's built with anodised alumium and features two 45mm drivers. Inside the box, you'll find a USB charging cable, an AUX cable and a power adaptor.

Have a read of our Jam Heavy Metal HX-P920 review

Bluetooth speaker deal

Five-star bargain! Jam Heavy Metal HX-P920 £100 £30 at HMV

We are very impressed with what the Jam Heavy Metal has to offer – so much so that we have handed it five stars and praised its “impressive bass reach”. It's well made, good-looking and an absolute steal at this price. Go grab one.

The Jam Heavy Metal HX-P920 is measures 6 x 20 x 6cm. Its top-of-the-shop rating is thanks to its impressive bass power, its ability to fill a room and the surprising clarity of its midrange.

Carrying it about is simple too - the build is smooth, the metal is sleek, and it's got good balance to its weight. It feels reassuring yet convenient.

With a claimed battery life of eight hours and a 3.5mm input, those looking for a straightforward wireless speaker shouldn't hang around.

MORE:

Best Bluetooth speaker deals live right now

Want to take music round the house? Here's our guide on multi-room audio

Try talking instead with the best Alexa-enabled smart speakers around