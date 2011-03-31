ASUS has thrown its hat in to the tablet ring with the launch of the Eee Pad Transformer.

Sporting a 10.1, 1280 x 800 screen, it's set to be one of the first tablets on sale to sport the latest incarnation of Android's operating software, Android 3.0 aka Honeycomb.

Set for release on 6th April, it will cost £379, with an optional docking keyboard which also doubles as a charger, taking the price up to £429.

The tablet boasts a Nvidia Tegra 2 dual core processor, 8-hours of battery – plus an extra 8 hours available from the keyboard – a mini HDMI output and front and rear cameras.

The Eee Pad Transformer has access to the Android Marketplace for apps – the equivalent of the iTunes Store – and a 32GB storage capacity.

Naturally it's wireless-ready, supports Bluetooth 2.1, has an SD/eMMC card-reader and support for Adobe Flash.

ASUS says the Eee Pad Transformer will be in stores from April 6th, priced at £379.

Follow whathifi.com on Twitter.

Join us on Facebook.