Apple HomePod discounted at Best Buy for President's Day

Best Buy has just discounted the Apple HomePod for President's Day today.

The President's Day deal gives you $50 off the Siri-powered smart speaker in store and online, bringing the price down to $249.99.

Deals on Apple products are difficult to find, so a saving like this on a five-star product is certainly not to be sniffed at.

Apple HomePod smart speaker $299.99 $249.99 Best Buy

Discounts on Apple products are hard to come by, so this $50 saving on the HomePod (in space grey or white) is a real bargain. If you own an Apple smartphone or tablet, you'll find plenty to like.View Deal

The Apple HomePod is very much for those wedded to the Apple ecosystem, but if that's you then it represents the best-sounding smart speaker currently on the market.

Its auto-tuning feature optimises the speaker's sound based on its located and room's acoustics and backs up that audio with a weighty, authoritative and enthusiastic performance.

Even if you ignore all of its smart functions, the HomePod holds its own as a mid-range wireless speaker. We loved it at $349, and now there's $100 off it's an absolute steal.

