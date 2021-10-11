Apple AirPods Max wireless headphones are $100 off at Amazon

At the top of Apple's headphones line-up sits the AirPods Max, a pair of excellent noise-cancelling, wireless over-ears that deliver superb sound to fully justify their lofty price. We gave them the full five stars in our review and right now, you can make a decent saving on that price.

At Amazon, the AirPods Max are currently available for $449 in all colorways. That's $100 less than their launch price, and $73 less than the deal that was offered over Prime Day.

AirPods Max deal

AirPods Max headphones $549 $449 at Amazon (save $100)

The AirPods Max are in stock on Amazon right now – and you can make a saving! This AirPods Max deal is available on all the colors in the range.View Deal

If you take a moment to read our AirPods Max review, you'll know that Apple's over-ear headphones are a superb buy – despite costing significantly more than the popular rivals from Sony, Bose and Sennheiser.

Sonically speaking, these are hands-down the best wireless noise-cancellers you can buy, and they marry that superb sound quality with excellent noise-cancelling, the uniquely cinematic spatial audio experience, and the kind of build quality you'd expect from Apple.

These will naturally appeal more to an iOS user, and disappointingly they don't support Apple Music's Hi-Res Lossless Audio tier, but if that doesn't phase you then you won't find yourself disappointed.

There’s no denying that they cost a lot more than typical products in this class – even with this $100 discount – but, if sound quality is king, there’s equally no denying that they’re worth it.

MORE:

Try the best cheap headphones deals for size

Or check out the best AirPods alternatives

AirPods Max vs Sony XM4 vs Bose 700: which is better?