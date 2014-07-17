But the TV SoundBox is different to many of the wireless devices currently on offer - it has been designed to cater for people who have hearing difficulties.

Its amplification has been optimised to make it "as loud as a pneumatic drill", with this speaker able to deliver sound from TVs, radios and other sources – even if the TV speaker is off.

TV SoundBox features adjustable voice enhancing hi-fi sound at all volume levels to boost the clarity of television dialogue, as well as tone adjustment and independent volume control.

It works by connecting the base to the audio source, with the speaker boasting a range of up to 30m without signal loss. The sound is delivered by two 5W, Class D speakers.

The TV SoundBox – recommended by Action on Hearing Loss (formerly RNID) – incorporates a battery offering up to eight-hours of playback and is now available to purchase for £130.

