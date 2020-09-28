Amazon Prime Day 2020 dates confirmed – and early Prime Day deals start now

Amazon Prime Day 2020 will take place on Tuesday 13th and Wednesday 14th October, the retail giant has today confirmed.

In a bid to help small businesses operating on Amazon, Prime members who spend £10 ($10) on items sold by select small businesses in Amazon’s store between now and 12th October will get £10 ($10) free credit to use during the two-day deals extravaganza.

Once Prime Day begins on 00.01am on Tuesday 13th, members can use their credit to purchase almost anything in Amazon’s store, right up until the 48-hour deals event ends at 23.59pm on Wednesday 14th.

Amazon states that more than half of the items sold un Amazon’s store worldwide are from third-party sellers – mostly small and medium-sized businesses.

Some early exclusive deals for Prime members kick off today in the run-up to the event. These include four months of Amazon Music Unlimited for 99p ($0.99) and 50 per cent off movies and TV shows to rent or buy through Prime Video.

Naturally, the special days of deals is a members-only affair, so you'll need to be a Prime member to take advantage of the offers. Thanks to Amazon's 30-day Prime free trial, there is always the option to sign up, bag a few bargains, and then cancel your membership.

Up until 12th October, new Prime members can also get £5 ($5) credit added to their account when they sign up for Prime via Alexa on their Echo device by saying, “Alexa, sign me up for Prime.”

See all the Prime Day deals live now here.

We can expect plenty of savings on a vast range of electronics – not least on Amazon's brand-new spherical Echo speakers and Fire TV Sticks. After all, last year's Prime Day marked the biggest ever event for Amazon devices, with the Echo Dot, Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote, and Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote topping the Amazon devices charts. The Fire 7, meanwhile, was the biggest-selling Amazon tablet.

It could be an indulgent week for Prime members who are also looking to bag the iPhone 12, with rumours circling that the launch event for the new iPhone could also take place on 13th October, with pre-orders likely to follow on 16th October.

MORE:

Amazon Prime Day 2020: new date, details and predictions

New iPhone 12 launch event rumoured for 13th October

Amazon launches Fire TV Stick with Dolby Atmos plus new Fire TV Stick Lite