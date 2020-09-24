iPhone 12 launch event rumoured for 13th October

We could be just three weeks away from the iPhone 12 launch date. Apple site Apple Insider has received a tip that the launch event will be on 13th October. Meanwhile, a senior Apple exec has appeared to confirm that the handset(s) will support 5G.

The rumoured launch date would be a Tuesday, which is in keeping with previous Apple launches (including past iPhones and the recent Apple Watch/iPad event). Pre-orders for the phones are said to start on 16th October (the following Friday). Again, typically Apple.

The tip's source claims to work for a network carrier in the Netherlands.

UK carrier BT has also given an internal presentation in which it claims Apple will launch a 5G iPhone within days. "We are just days away from Apple's next major launch, a 5G iPhone, which will be a huge boost for 5G," Marc Allera, BT's CEO, told employees.

The presentation featured an appearance from Eddy Cue, Apple's SVP of Internet Software and Services. Cue congratulated mobile network EE – which is owned by BT – for becoming the first carrier to offer smartphone plans that are bundled with multiple Apple services. While Cue might not have explicitly mentioned 5G, Allera's comments (not to mention months if not years of rumours) point to all four iPhone 12s being 5G.

We recently heard rumour of the official names of the devices (iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max), though one case maker disputes this. Dbrand has listed some iPhone 12 cases on its site for pre-order, and they suggest the names will be iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Plus and iPhone 12 Pro Max.

Hopefully, we won't have long to wait to confirm or deny these rumours. If Apple's event is in three weeks, expect invites to go out any day now.

The iPhone 12 range is said to come in three sizes: 5.4in, 6.1in (for two handsets) and 6.7in. We're expecting upgraded cameras, wireless charging, slimmer bezels than ever, and at least one smaller notch. We could also see the introduction of a 120Hz refresh rate, though one analyst recently poured doubt on those rumours.

